At least 17 hurt in Rosedale school bus, truck collision

Jim Dolan has the latest on the school bus crash in Queens.

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) --
At least 17 people, mostly children, were hurt after a crash between a bus and a truck in Queens Friday.

Just before 10 a.m., an occupied school bus and a truck collided at Rockaway and Brookville Boulevards in the Rosedale section.

According to the New York City Police Department, there were around 25 students on the school bus.

The injured were taken to Jamaica and St. John's Hospitals for observation.

The injuries were minor and non-life threatening.

It is unclear if it was a public school bus or a private provider.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
