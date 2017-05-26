NEWS

Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for the thieves wanted for a brazen and violent jewelry store heist.

The 67-year-old store owner was hospitalized following the robbery of in Downtown Brooklyn.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Court Street Jewelers on Court Street, three men dressed as construction workers went into the store, took out a handgun and assaulted the owner.



Eyewitness News has learned that once the men went into the store, they took him into the back, ziptied him and held him at gunpoint during the robbery. When they were done, they sprayed him with mace.

Police said one man dressed in a white protective/Tyvek suit stayed outside the store as a lookout. According to the New York City Police Department, he obstructed the view into the store with an umbrella.

The men also used a fake 'Asbestos, men at work' sign.

The men took more than $850,000 of jewelry, gold and cash from displays and a safe, police said, then fled northbound on Court Street.

The owner was treated for broken wrist and a cut on his head at Methodist Hospital.

One of the suspects left his Tyvek suit on the subway platform. A "danger asbestos - men at work" sign was found discarded outside the store.

So far, there are no arrests.
