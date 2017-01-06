FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING

Security beefed up at New York-area airports after Florida shooting

(Jim Dolan / abc7NY)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Security has been increased at New York-area airports after a gunman fatally shot multiple people and injured several others at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight others injured, and that a lone shooter was in custody. They were investigating reports of additional incidents, though none has been confirmed.

As a result, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that Port Authority police are stepping up patrols and deployment of officers with heavy tactical weapons at agency airports, including John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia.

The agency's heightened response includes measures taken over the recent holidays, such as:

--Emergency Service Unit strike teams equipped with tactical weapons will conduct anti-terrorism patrols.

-- PAPD counterterrorism measures also include the presence of armored vehicles and K-9 explosives detection teams.

--New York State Police have increased their presence at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

--Increased random bag and checks at the air trains at Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

As always, the PAPD will be working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD, as well as other law-enforcement agencies in New York and New Jersey, to help ensure safe travels.
Related Topics:
newsnewark liberty international airportjfk international airportlaguardia airportairport securityport authorityfort lauderdale airport shootingNewarkJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTING
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
More fort lauderdale airport shooting
NEWS
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Pelosi Calls Russian Hacking Report 'Stunning'
At Least 5 Dead, Multiple Injuries in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Trump Says US Will Be 'Paid Back' by Mexico for Border Wall
More News
Top Stories
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, coroner says
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Show More
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, dies at 36
Runaway dogs lead to mysterious investigation involving mailman
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
After briefing, Trump says hacking had 'no effect' on election
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos