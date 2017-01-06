Security has been increased at New York-area airports after a gunman fatally shot multiple people and injured several others at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday afternoon.Authorities say five people were killed and eight others injured, and that a lone shooter was in custody. They were investigating reports of additional incidents, though none has been confirmed.As a result, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that Port Authority police are stepping up patrols and deployment of officers with heavy tactical weapons at agency airports, including John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia.The agency's heightened response includes measures taken over the recent holidays, such as:--Emergency Service Unit strike teams equipped with tactical weapons will conduct anti-terrorism patrols.-- PAPD counterterrorism measures also include the presence of armored vehicles and K-9 explosives detection teams.--New York State Police have increased their presence at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.--Increased random bag and checks at the air trains at Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.As always, the PAPD will be working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD, as well as other law-enforcement agencies in New York and New Jersey, to help ensure safe travels.