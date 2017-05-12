Several cars keyed in Eastchester, elderly woman arrested in 2 incidents

Cars getting keyed may not exactly sound like the crime of the century, but some residents in Eastchester say this has been going on in their neighborhood for about a year.The case took a strange turn on Friday afternoon when a 74-year-old woman was arrested.Residents in the quiet cul-de-sac say damage has happened over and over again in the last year, with the suspect ramping up the petty crimes in recent weeks.Several cars in this neighborhood have been scratched, resulting in thousands of dollars' worth of damage.Because of resident complaints, managers at the Interlaken Gardens co-op say have recently installed security cameras, but even that added measure has not caught or even deterred the suspect.That's why resident Priska Diaz set up a camera in her own apartment after her and her husband's car were vandalized in recent days. It was that camera that caught footage Wednesday night near her brand new minivan.Police were back at the scene Friday, reviewing footage from management's cameras. As a result, the 74-year-old woman was arrested in two of the 11 incidents.Police say that the woman recently lost her husband, so that may factor into what happened. They say she was caught on camera scratching two of the cars.As for the other nine cases of cars being keyed, police believe that suspect or suspects remain on the loose.Residents tell Eyewitness News a woman did arrive there Thursday after this news made TV, saying it was her son in that video but that he is not guilty.