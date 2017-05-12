  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Press Secretary Sean Spicer gives daily White House briefing
NEWS

Sheriff: Gunman kills Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Emily Rau reports on a deadly shooting at an Ohio nursing home (Credit: ABC affiliate WSYX/WTTE)

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio --
A gunman fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees Friday, and the suspected gunman was also found dead, a sheriff said.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp identified the slain police chief as Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department.

Disario, 36, had only been on the job for about three weeks, Thorp said. He said the chief was a father of six children, with a seventh on the way.

"It's a hard day for all of us," Thorp said.

Disario was responding to a report of a man with a gun, and his last radio communication said he had the suspect in sight, Thorp said.

Responding officers found Disario on the street and then investigated a report of a gunman in the nearby Pine Kirk Care Center, Thorp said.

Two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home, the sheriff said.

He said police weren't immediately able to positively identify the gunman and were trying to determine what, if any, relationship he had with the nursing home.

The shooting closed down the main street in the village, which was flooded with police officers from several surrounding agencies and with ambulances.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into what happened.
Related Topics:
newsshootingnursing homepolice chief
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
British hospitals crippled by ransomware cyberattack
Sessions orders federal prosecutors to charge maximum sentences
Senator says Trump 'may be obstructing justice'
Trump lawyers detail his 'immaterial' earnings from Russian sources
Police chief killed was father of 6 with baby on the way
More News
Top Stories
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Police: Man exposes himself to teen girl in Queens
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
1 killed in double stabbing at NYC mental health center
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Show More
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
Pedestrian fatally struck in Linden hit and run
Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Jail commissioner expected to resign amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video