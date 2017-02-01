Source: At least 2 hurt in police-involved shooting in Newark

Multiple people were shot in what prosecutors are calling a police-involved shooting that unfolded in Newark Wednesday evening.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it has staff responding to the scene.A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that two people were shot in the incident. Both have non-life threatening injuries.The source said no officers were injured in the shooting, and the incident did not originally involve Newark police.NewsCopter 7 is flying over the scene, showing what appears to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.There is a significant law enforcement presence -- including state police and sheriff's deputies -- in the area of the scene.Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.