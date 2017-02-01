NEWS

Source: At least 2 hurt in police-involved shooting in Newark

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Multiple people were shot in what prosecutors are calling a police-involved shooting that unfolded in Newark Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Broadway and Kearny Street in the northern section of the city.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it has staff responding to the scene.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that two people were shot in the incident. Both have non-life threatening injuries.

The source said no officers were injured in the shooting, and the incident did not originally involve Newark police.

NewsCopter 7 is flying over the scene, showing what appears to be multiple areas that are blocked off by officers.

There is a significant law enforcement presence -- including state police and sheriff's deputies -- in the area of the scene.

Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingshootingnew jersey newsNewark
