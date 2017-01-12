NEWS

Stranger saves choking man in New York
EMBED </>More News Videos

A choking man was desperate for air and for help in Rochester, New York.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. --
A choking man was desperate for air and for help in Rochester, and that's when a Good Samaritan jumped in and saved his life.

It was an amazing moment captured on DashCam video.

Pavel Fesyuk, a local exterminator, knew something wasn't right when he arrived at an intersection and saw the man bent over by the trunk of his car.

Fesyuk's quick thinking was put to the test as he sprung into action.

"I came out and asked him what was wrong, and he said -- ack -- you know," he said. "He's like, pat my back, so I started patting his back. And he kind of was showing me how he wanted it done, and he's demonstrating, and I'm trying. But I was like, I'm just going to do the Heimlich."

After a couple thrusts, the man ended up swallowing whatever was stuck in his throat.

Pavel says his training in mixed martial arts helped tremendously during the rescue.
Related Topics:
newschokingnew yorku.s. & worldgood samaritan
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
Trump Plan to Donate Hotel Profits Doesn't Erase Ethics Concerns: Experts
Justice Department, Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Police Reforms
Volkswagen Pays $4.3 Billion to Settle Diesel Emissions Scandal
More News
Top Stories
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
Water main break in Queens floods streets, leaves some without water
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Student from special needs school rescued after ice fall
Pedestrian struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
14 school buses found vandalized in North Castle
Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during chase in Brooklyn speaks out
LIRR back on schedule for AM commute after broken rail
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video