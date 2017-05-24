NEWS

Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen

Rob Nelson has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A dispute between two teenagers escalated from a fist fight to a stabbing on the streets outside their school in Hell's Kitchen, police said.

Four people were injured in a stabbing that happened near PS-35 in Midtown Manhattan.

Authorities say two students, a 15 and 16 year old, had been suspended after a fist fight at the school last week.

On their first day, that fight resumed around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and West 52nd Street.

Chief Detective Robert Boyce says the stabbing involved students from Manhattan High School PS 35



When one of the students began to win the first, others jumped in and a knife came out, police said.

The 15-year-old was stabbed twice and was undergoing surgery at Cornell Medical Center. He was expected to survive.

Three others were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking the 16-year-old, who they believe stabbed the victims. He fled the area, heading downtown from the scene.
