Student fight ends with 4 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A dispute between two teenagers escalated from a fist fight to a stabbing on the streets outside their school in Hell's Kitchen, police said.
Four people were injured in a stabbing that happened near PS-35 in Midtown Manhattan.
Authorities say two students, a 15 and 16 year old, had been suspended after a fist fight at the school last week.
On their first day, that fight resumed around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue and West 52nd Street.
When one of the students began to win the first, others jumped in and a knife came out, police said.
The 15-year-old was stabbed twice and was undergoing surgery at Cornell Medical Center. He was expected to survive.
Three others were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are seeking the 16-year-old, who they believe stabbed the victims. He fled the area, heading downtown from the scene.