Suffolk County calls on feds for help defeating murderous gang

Kristin Thorne has the story.

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Cutting off their recruitment is the core of a new strategy in Suffolk County to put a stop to a gang that has overrun the community.

"If we don't provide the structure MS-13 will, if we don't provide the resources MS-13 will," said Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive.

Bellone is taking on the fight against MS-13.

He called upon the federal government Monday to provide more financial resources to Suffolk County.

He says that's the only way they'll be able to reach out effectively to the unaccompanied minors flooding into areas like Brentwood and Central Islip.

"We know that MS-13 is here, and they are following up with them and are trying to recruit them," Bellone said. "In the absence of us providing those resources and gang prevention resources, MS-13 will fill the gap."

The superintendents of the Brentwood and Central Islip school districts reiterated their need for financial support.

"We need the counselors, we need the social workers to fill the gap to provide the support for our students, so that when the gang calls, we know that we are strong enough to resist the gang temptation," said Levi McIntyre, Brentwood School District.

"It's very important that we get assistance from wherever we can, and so much of the assistance we were getting from the federal government we're now being told is going bye-bye," said Howard Koenig, Central Islip School District.

This announcement comes just days after the families of four young men brutally killed by MS-13 buried their loved ones.

Suffolk County is trying to come out strong against the notoriously violent gang.

Monday, Long Island Congressman Peter King met with the parents of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens who police believe were also killed by MS-13 in Brentwood last year.

He tweeted out this photo saying MS-13 must be crushed.
