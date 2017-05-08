Police chased a man wanted for slashing and a robbery Monday night and it took a wild turn.They found him on top of a school fence, but that's not how it all ended.He did everything he could to escape, but in video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News, you can see 31-year-old Pablo Powell marched shirtless out the front door of a Soundview school."It's crazy, kid is like Spider-Man," said Joe Rivera, a witness.Eyewitnesses watched the dramatic chase and capture unfold."He climbed that tree, climbed the gate, he basically like a free jumper," Rivera said."He was just breaking branches, throwing them at the officers to get them away and all," said Dave Morales, eyewitness. "All the cops started running into the staircase, SWAT, K-9, all of that."Eventually he ran through a school yard and into I.S. 115, where he holed up in a supply closet.The video shows officers searching methodically for him. In the end, it was a K-9 team that sniffed him out.Now he's facing even more charges than the ones he was running from in the first place."The guy's dumb. He has like 30 officers chasing him he isn't going anywhere," Morales said.