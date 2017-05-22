  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Continuing coverage of President Trump's visit to Israel
Suspects punch Army veteran in the Bronx, steal his service dog

Police released surveillance video of the theft of a service dog in the Bronx.

FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) --
Police in the Bronx are searching for a service dog and the people who took the canine from an Army veteran.

Police say two men punched the 40-year-old victim in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street and forcibly removed his service dog.



The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Valentine Avenue towards East 196th Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD issued descriptions of the suspects:
Individual #1:
Cohen, Brian

A white male, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.

Individual #2:
A black male, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.

Cohen is the ex-boyfriend of the dog owner's wife.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
