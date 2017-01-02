LAKEVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --Police are investigating a burglary at a church on Long Island.
Investigators say it happened Sunday morning between 12 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in Lakeview.
The minister of the Church of the Good Shephard entered the building and discovered a water jug that was filled with coins and bills was empty.
Police arrived and discovered that someone had entered the church by breaking a basement window.
$500 had been stolen.
Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.