Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --A witness at the scene in Times Square says that the vehicle that barreled through a crowd, killing one and injuring 22 was 'like bowling - hitting people."
The accident happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway.
"Too many people screaming - the lights of the police, it was a terrible sight," said the witness.
Asa Lowe, of Brooklyn, was standing outside the Levi store when he heard screaming, turned around and saw the car hitting people on the sidewalk.
"He's just mowing down people. He didn't stop. He just kept going," Lowe said.
Another eyewitness said he saw people on the sidewalk from 42nd to 45th.
"All you see is oil and a trail of the car coming down the sidewalk. It is pretty graphic," he said.
Tourists Patrick and Kelly Graves of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, were waiting to get on a tour bus when they heard the crash.
Kelly Graves said she feared the worst, maybe a bomb, as "chaos" erupted and people began running.
Police do not suspect a link to terrorism. Broadway is closed from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.
(Some information from the Associated Press.)