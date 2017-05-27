A tractor-trailer burst into flames at a rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday morning.Around 3 a.m., the vehicle's driver parked and got out at the Vince Lombardi Service Area on the turnpike.According to the New Jersey State Police, flames engulfed the vehicle, then spread to a convenience store on the property.Firefighters and ambulances were called to the scene and the service area was evacuated. No one was injured.The cause of the fire is unknown.The rest stop reopened sometime after 6 a.m.The convenience store was damaged and remains closed.