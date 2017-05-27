  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE at 7:00 p.m.: Watch our Kickoff to a Long Island Summer LIVE from the Bethpage Air Show
NEWS

Tractor-trailer bursts into flames at Vince Lombardi truck stop in Ridgefield, NJ

Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A tractor-trailer burst into flames at a rest stop along the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the vehicle's driver parked and got out at the Vince Lombardi Service Area on the turnpike.

According to the New Jersey State Police, flames engulfed the vehicle, then spread to a convenience store on the property.

Firefighters and ambulances were called to the scene and the service area was evacuated. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The rest stop reopened sometime after 6 a.m.

The convenience store was damaged and remains closed.
