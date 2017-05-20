NEWS

Chase Bank on Upper East Side robbed twice in matter of weeks

Police are looking for a suspect in two robberies at the same Upper East Side bank within a matter of weeks. (NYPD)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect in two robberies at the same Upper East Side bank within a matter of weeks.

Around 3:45 p.m. April 10, the suspect went into Chase Bank on East 86th Street and passed a bank teller a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash. He then fled.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said the same man went into the same bank, and handed a teller a note demanding money. According to the New York City Police Department, the teller complied and the suspect fled.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 45 to 50 years old, 6 feet, and bald. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
