Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses

Police are searching for several suspects wanted for more than two dozen incidents of criminal mischief across the Bronx.Authorities say the group traveled around in a white, four-door sedan with dark tinted Sunday night, using marbles as projectiles to damage 28 businesses, including an Applebee's and a Target, along with a car and a bus.The incidents happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. and left the storefronts with shattered windows and employees and customers ducking for cover."Crazy, it's crazy," deli worker Anaas Salha said. "The first time this has happened...(I could have) maybe got killed by this one. Not hit, killed. Glass, heavy-duty glass, got broken. Just imagine if someone got hit in the head. They'd be dead."The suspects struck at the following locations:- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Applebee's)- 815 Hutchinson River Parkway (Target)- East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street (MTA Bus)- 3007 East Tremont Avenue (East Tremont Diner)- 2460 East Tremont Avenue (Auto Zone)- 2702 East Tremont Avenue (Dunkin Donuts)- 2265 East Tremont Avenue (VIM)- 1282 Southern Boulevard (Kennedy Fried)- 950 Westchester Avenue (Food Fare)- 839 Westchester Avenue (McDonald's)- 436 Brook Avenue (Borinquen Supermarket)- 420 East 149th Street (Persona Eyebrow Threading)- 362 East 146th Street (La Tortilla Felix)- 226 East Fordham Road (Foot Locker)- 270 East Fordham Road (Modell's)- 2306 Grand Concourse (Barbershop)- 215 East Fordham Road (Chase Bank)- 257 East Fordham Road (Burger King)- 404 East Fordham Road (Walgreens)- 532 East Fordham Road (99 Cent Store)- 536 East Fordham Road (Deli)- 550 East Fordham Road (White Castle)- 574 East Fordham Road (Grocery)- Southern Boulevard and East 183rd Street (Parked Vehicle)- 555 Grand Concourse (Dunkin Donuts)- 1345 Castle Hill Avenue (Pioneer)- 1200 Castle Hill Avenue (Sabrosura Restaurant)- 1160 Castle Hill Avenue (Restaurant)No injuries were reported.Anyone with information in regards to these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).