Veteran from North Carolina finds hateful note on car, thanks writer

Durham veteran finds hateful note on car, thanks writer (Credit: Rod Boyle)

By
WAKE FOREST North Carolina --
A North Carolina man is upset after he said he received a hateful note on the windshield of his car Saturday night.

It all started when Rod Boyle used a veteran parking spot at the Harris Teeter in Wake Forest.

When Boyle came out to his car, he found that someone had left him an unpleasant note that read: "You are a (expletive) moron! I hope karma visits you often! This is parking for our veterans."

This was the note Rod Boyle found on his windshield


Boyle said the note is upsetting because he is a veteran.

"I retired from the U.S. Navy in 2001 after 20-years of service," he said. "At first, I was angry. (But) the more I thought about it, this was actually an opportunity to make a positive reach to the whole community."

In 2014, the grocery store created designated parking for veterans as a way to thank them for serving our country.

Boyle said when he found the note, he notified the on-duty manager, not expecting anything but hoping to make them aware of the situation.

He said he doesn't blame the store, and he has no ill feelings towards the note's author.

"I just want people to understand," he said. "Don't judge by looking at the car whether we are Army or whether we are Marines or whether we are not. Be informed."

In a news release, Harris Teeter said, "It's extremely unfortunate anyone would receive a note like this and we are certainly disappointed that it happened while this veteran was shopping in our store."

However, Boyle said he is thankful to the shopper who wrote the message, saying he's glad someone is "protecting our veterans."

"Thank you for protecting us, veterans," he said.
