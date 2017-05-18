TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist from Michigan

(Photo/Portage Central High School)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The person killed in a horrific crash in New York City's Times Square Thursday was an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan.

The victim has been identified as Alyssa Elsman. She was among 23 people struck by a speeding car driven up the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue just before noon.

Elsman was with her 13-year-old sister, who was also injured in the crash.

Alyssa Elsman graduated high school last summer.

"She was a terrific young lady... and we will really miss her," said Eric Alburtus, principal at Portage Central High School.

Police said the driver was high on drugs - possibly synthetic marijuana (K2) when he made the turn up Seventh Avenue from 42nd Street and drove three blocks before striking a metal pole.
Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians struckpedestrian struckTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
More times square pedestrians struck
NEWS
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Interior Dept. nominee says Trump's views could outweigh climate science
More News
Top Stories
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Show More
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn found alone in home
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
80-year-old man killed when tree falls onto car
Chris Cornell's death ruled suicide by hanging
Roger Ailes, former chief executive at Fox News, dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos