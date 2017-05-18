TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --The person killed in a horrific crash in New York City's Times Square Thursday was an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan.
The victim has been identified as Alyssa Elsman. She was among 23 people struck by a speeding car driven up the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue just before noon.
Elsman was with her 13-year-old sister, who was also injured in the crash.
Alyssa Elsman graduated high school last summer.
"She was a terrific young lady... and we will really miss her," said Eric Alburtus, principal at Portage Central High School.
Police said the driver was high on drugs - possibly synthetic marijuana (K2) when he made the turn up Seventh Avenue from 42nd Street and drove three blocks before striking a metal pole.