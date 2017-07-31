NEWS

VIDEO: Man breaks into home while young girl hides in bedroom

Mount Prospect police are asking for help in finding the man who police said forced his way into a home while a child hid upstairs.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Illinois --
Police are asking for help in finding the man who police said forced his way into a home while a child hid upstairs.

There was a young girl at the home in Mount Prospect when the man broke in around noon on July 23. She locked herself in her bedroom and her screams are what made the man flee, police said.

In home surveillance video, the man is seen forcefully opening the front door with his foot. He stops in the entrance, looks around, and then proceeds upstairs where the young girl was inside her bedroom.



At this point, she had locked the door and knew that an intruder was in her home. When he tried to open her bedroom door, the first door he tried opening, she screamed, and he ran out the front door of the house.

It's unclear if the man actually took anything from the home.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, approximately 55-66 years old with white hair, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Mount Prospect police are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information about that man that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Prospect Police Department's Investigations Section at 847-870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling 847-590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637.
