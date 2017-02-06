New information was revealed Monday about the 20-year-old Brooklyn man accused of killing Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano.An official briefed on the investigation told Eyewitness News that Chanel Lewis made two videotaped confessions. He indicated he was angry about something at home and left. Lewis wandered into Spring Creek Park and when he saw Karina, the official said he just 'lost it,' hitting and choking her.The official said Lewis gave a detailed account of the attack to arresting officers but denied any sexual assault.While looking through records, detectives found an incident in high school when the suspect made statements about wanting to use a knife to hurt female classmates. Police were called to the school at that time. But the suspect never acted on the statements and no action was taken. The suspect attended Martin De Porres High School in the Rockaways, a school for special needs students, at the time.Evidence has been recovered at Lewis' apartment, including clothing he may have been wearing at the time of the attack.Until recently Lewis was just a figure tugging at the mind of an NYPD lieutenant and not the prime suspect in the murder of Karina Vetrano. Until his arrest on Saturday night, the police had checked 1,700 investigative reports filed in connection with Vetrano's death and followed 250 leads. Lewis became just another lead when Lt. John Russo recalled him 10 days ago."One of my lieutenants who works in my office lives there, lives in the community and came to remember a stop," Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Monday. "He followed up on a memory of his when someone was stopped for suspicious behavior in that community."Lewis was tracked through a 911 call in the spring of 2016 and through three prior summonses dating back to 2013. One was for urinating in public. Two others involved breaking the rules in the park where Vetrano's body was found."Once we saw that he was in and around the Gateway Park area that's when we went to speak to him," Boyce said.That was February 2. Lewis voluntarily gave a DNA sample, one of 600 taken in the case. A positive match was returned from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Saturday, when, Boyce said "the case took off from there."