QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --A man who survived the Queens Village fire that killed five, including three children is recovering in the hospital after jumping from a window to escape the flames.
He is listed in satisfactory condition at Jamaica Hospital.
Witnesses said he was screaming for his grandson as he jumped to safety from the window while the fast-moving fire was consuming the house.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the man got out by tumbling out the window onto a porch overhang and climbed down from there.
The fire was so intense he could not get back inside to help the victims.
"I pulled over and then I see a guy on the roof saying 'help, help' and then I called 911 and then the guy jumped," said eyewitness Zedias Mudzimba.
First responders and neighbors witnessed victim after victim being brought out.
Bailey Briggs ran into the scene in Queens Village on Sunday night after learning five of her beloved relatives perished in the tragic fire.
"To see her lose her son and her grandson...I believe in God, but this is a tough one right here," Briggs said.
Briggs, a woman of faith admits the death toll was just too much. She says it was her sister's home that went up in flames. The house was filled with multiple generations. She told Eyewitness News at the hospital that one of the mothers doesn't even know the nightmare that awaits her, because she is on a plane.
Indeed, the horror of the fire pierced everyone at the scene. Trained firefighters were visibly upset as they pulled out one victim after another. Eyewitnesses say some firefighters were seen crying at the scene.