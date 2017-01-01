NEWS

Woman burned at California bar during flaming alcohol trick

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, California --
What was supposed to be an exciting way to welcome in 2017 quickly turned dangerous, leaving a woman with injuries in Santa Ana, California early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a bartender poured alcohol onto the bar at Lola Gaspar in the 200 block of West 2nd Street at about 12:30 a.m. and lit it on fire.

The trick quickly backfired, catching a woman's face and hair on fire, according to police.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Officials didn't disclose the extent of the woman's injuries.

Santa Ana police stated the Orange County Fire Authority was handling the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
