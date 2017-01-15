NEWS

Woman dies of injuries after being pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley, Long Island

Eyewitness News
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
A woman who was pinned to a gas pump after an out of control driver crashed into a gas station on Long Island has died of her injuries.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Renee McKinney, was on drugs when she attempted to make a right turn into a gas station in Shirley Saturday morning, missed the turn and struck a gas pump, knocking it over.

Rosalie Koenig, 62, who was pumping gas on the other side of the pump, became wedged between the pump and her vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Frontier.

Koenig as extricated by Emergency Services Section officers and was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue by Ridge Ambulance Service for treatment of serious injuries.

She was later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital.

McKinney, of Mastic, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.


McKinney was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center as a precaution. McKinney's passenger Iesha Lemay, 33, also of Mastic, was uninjured.
Related Topics:
newsgas stationcrashaccidentdwiShirley
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man arrested in LI traffic stop found to have cache of weapons, police say
Woman pinned between car, gas pump after crash in Shirley
Thousands Rally for Immigrant Rights in DC
Suspect shot by police after high-speed chase on Long Island
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot by police after high-speed chase on Long Island
Man arrested in LI traffic stop found to have cache of weapons, police say
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Trump clashes with civil rights leader John Lewis as inauguration looms
Investigation into West Babylon house fire that injured 2 firefighters
NY state lawmakers pushing to block New York City's plastic bag tax
Police: Man found dead on E train in Queens
Show More
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver
Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig
Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos