Woman dies when fire rips through Flushing home

A 78-year-old woman died in a fire in Queens Friday night.Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters were on the scene of a blaze at a two-story private home on 180th Street in Flushing.An 84-year-old man, and a 78-year-old woman, identified as resident Linda Landau, were taken from the home to Queens General Hospital.The man is stable, but Landau was pronounced dead.The fire was under control at 10:25 p.m. Twelve units and 60 firefighters responded.The cause of the fire is under investigation.