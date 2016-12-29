  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Canarsie hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Wednesday.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to Flatlands and Louisiana avenues in Canarsie.

A woman was found on the road with head trauma. A dark-colored SUV had been traveling west on Flatlands, then tried to turn right onto northbound Louisiana Avenue.

Police said a woman was crossing Louisiana in the crosswalk when the SUV hit her with its front bumper. The driver fled north on Louisiana, according to the New York City Police Department.

Evedette Sanchez, 39, of Brooklyn, was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.
