A woman was slashed in the hand when someone stole her purse in Lower Manhattan Monday night.The 25-year-old woman was mugged while walking home on Water Street near the South Street Seaport at around 7:45 p.m.She felt a tug on her purse and saw a knife being held at her throat. The suspect told her to give him the purse and she complied.He grabbed the bag and slashed her right hand, according to the New York City Police Department. The stolen purse contained cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.She required nine stitches to her hand at New York Downtown Hospital.The suspect fled the scene.The individual is described as white, about 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a dark cap.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).