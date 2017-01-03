NEWS

Woman near South Street Seaport mugged, slashed
Diana Rocco reporting live (WABC)

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman was slashed in the hand when someone stole her purse in Lower Manhattan Monday night.

The 25-year-old woman was mugged while walking home on Water Street near the South Street Seaport at around 7:45 p.m.

She felt a tug on her purse and saw a knife being held at her throat. The suspect told her to give him the purse and she complied.

A look at surveillance video:
NYPD surveillance video



He grabbed the bag and slashed her right hand, according to the New York City Police Department. The stolen purse contained cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.

She required nine stitches to her hand at New York Downtown Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

The individual is described as white, about 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a dark cap.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
