LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A woman was slashed in the hand when someone stole her purse in Lower Manhattan Monday night.
The 25-year-old woman was mugged while walking home on Water Street near the South Street Seaport at around 7:45 p.m.
She felt a tug on her purse and saw a knife being held at her throat. The suspect told her to give him the purse and she complied.
A look at surveillance video:
He grabbed the bag and slashed her right hand, according to the New York City Police Department. The stolen purse contained cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.
She required nine stitches to her hand at New York Downtown Hospital.
The suspect fled the scene.
The individual is described as white, about 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a dark cap.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).