Woman pinned between car, gas pump after crash in Shirley

One woman is under arrest, and another is seriously hurt after a crash at a gas pump on Long Island.Police say the driver, Renee McKinney, was on drugs when she attempted to make a right turn into a gas station in Shirley Saturday morning, missed the turn and struck a gas pump, knocking it over.Rosalie Koenig, who was pumping gas on the other side of the pump, became wedged between the pump and her vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Frontier.Officials say Koenig, 62, of Mastic was hospitalized in serious condition.McKinney was hospitalized as a precaution. A passenger in her vehicle was not hurt.McKinney is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.