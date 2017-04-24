A 32-year-old woman, possibly an innocent bystander, was shot in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon.The incident happened on Washington Street near Battery Place, close to Battery Park.The victim was struck in the knee and rushed to Bellevue Hospital. Her condition is not known.Authorities say she may have been caught in the crossfire of a dispute between two males.Separately, a male went to Long Island College Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police are looking into whether or not he is involved in this incident.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.