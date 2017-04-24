NEWS

32-year-old woman, possibly innocent bystander, shot near Battery Park

(Melissa Aleman )

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan --
A 32-year-old woman, possibly an innocent bystander, was shot in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Washington Street near Battery Place, close to Battery Park.

The victim was struck in the knee and rushed to Bellevue Hospital. Her condition is not known.

Authorities say she may have been caught in the crossfire of a dispute between two males.

Separately, a male went to Long Island College Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police are looking into whether or not he is involved in this incident.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsshootingBattery Park CityNew York City
Load Comments
NEWS
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
Trump at 100 days: 96 percent of his voters say they'd do it again (POLL)
US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
More News
Top Stories
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Relatives scream for loved ones after deadly Queens Village fire
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Teen pleads guilty in missing woman's murder, will testify against friend
Community bids farewell to beloved 600-year-old oak tree
Show More
Touting success, NYC expanding pre-K program to 3-year-olds
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
Video: Women trash store before running over employee
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos