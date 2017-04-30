U.S. & WORLD

South Carolina woman stares deep into your soul in haunting mugshot

A South Carolina woman's mugshot is drawing eyes across the internet. (Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office)

LANCASTER COUNTY, South Carolina --
A South Carolina woman's intense gaze in her mugshot is drawing eyes all around the internet.

Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was arrested last week after she and a man entered a home and attempted to rob a victim inside, according to police.

In her haunting mugshot, the whites of Varn's eyes appear to be unusually brown, their color accentuated by her fair skin and blonde hair.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Varn faces kidnapping, armed robbery and property damage charges. As of Friday, she remained in jail without bond.
