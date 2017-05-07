NEWS

Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect

CeFaan Kim has the details from Bushwick.

CeFaan Kim
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A deli worker fought back as he tried to stop an armed thief in Brooklyn. Police are saying this isn't the only violent crime the robber is connected to.

A man in a hoodie nonchalantly walked into Juncalito Deli Grocery on Evergreen Ave in Bushwick - moments later, he pulled a gun. The owner, who was behind bulletproof glass bolted as the suspect jumped through the cashier opening.

The deli owner then dashed behind an aisle as the suspect fired off two shots, striking a shelf stocked with soap. Customers inside the deli ran for cover and sprinted for the door. The suspect got away with $1,300.

The owner then grabbed candles and hurled them at the suspect.

The incident happened around midnight two Fridays ago. Police say the suspect had a woman as his accomplice.


The pair is believed to have been driving a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. Police say the male suspect is in his mid 30s, about six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and a beard.

No one was injured in the incident.
