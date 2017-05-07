Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A deli worker fought back as he tried to stop an armed thief in Brooklyn. Police are saying this isn't the only violent crime the robber is connected to.
A man in a hoodie nonchalantly walked into Juncalito Deli Grocery on Evergreen Ave in Bushwick - moments later, he pulled a gun. The owner, who was behind bulletproof glass bolted as the suspect jumped through the cashier opening.
WATCH: armed suspect jumps through bullet proof glass opening, steals $1,300 from Bushwick deli. Owner fights back with candles. pic.twitter.com/oc7iZXEJmB— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 8, 2017
The deli owner then dashed behind an aisle as the suspect fired off two shots, striking a shelf stocked with soap. Customers inside the deli ran for cover and sprinted for the door. The suspect got away with $1,300.
The owner then grabbed candles and hurled them at the suspect.
The incident happened around midnight two Fridays ago. Police say the suspect had a woman as his accomplice.
The pair is believed to have been driving a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. Police say the male suspect is in his mid 30s, about six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and a beard.
No one was injured in the incident.