NEWS
Your Eyewitness News Update for Friday.
Your news and Accuweather from Eyewitness News (WABC)
Saturday, January 14, 2017 09:22AM
news
eyewitness news update
NEWS
Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
Top Stories
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
Video: LI nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
New York Rangers wear jerseys honoring late NYPD detective
Arrest made in murder of 'Icon of NYC nightlife' on UWS
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
'Melrose Place' actress won't face any more jail time for fatal DWI
NJ man arrested for owing one million dollars in E-ZPass tolls
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
Top Video
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
