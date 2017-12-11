UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Trains are running again on New Jersey Transit's Raritan Valley Line after a freight train derailment in Union Township Friday afternoon.
NJ Transit says Raritan Valley riders could face delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions on Monday because of ongoing repairs.
Workers over the weekend removed the cars of a 141-car freight train operated by CSX Transportation that derailed on its way to Selkirk, New York.
No one was injured.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
As crews worked on cleanup and repairs, service on the Raritan Valley Line between Newark and Cranford was suspended.
Bus service between Newark Penn Station and the Cranford Station was provided through the weekend.
A conductor and engineer were the only two aboard when the incident occurred and both walked away unharmed.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
