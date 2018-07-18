'Terminally ill' New Jersey woman scammed family for free stay, police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A South Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly scamming a family into believing she was terminally ill.

Investigators said 26-year-old Kiley White, of Galloway, had been staying with a family in Egg Harbor Township for five weeks.

They accused White of preying on the sympathy and compassion of others after she convinced the family that she was battling a terminal illness.

"Every day was just like, she has one more day to live," said Lina Evans, a member of the family that cared for White.

Authorities said White may have used similar strategies in Pennsylvania, but she was never previously charged with a crime.

During the investigation, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department discovered that White posed as others, including her own hospice nurse.

White was arrested last Thursday and charged with theft by deception and harassment.

She declined comment on the allegations.

