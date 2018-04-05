CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The New York State Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that it will investigate the deadly police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.
Officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun in Crown Heights Wednesday fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm, police said
The man, identified as Saheed Vassell, was taken in critical condition to Kings County Hospital, where he died.
"The Attorney General's Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation into the death of Saheed Vassell," press secretary Amy Spitalnick said in a statement. "We're committed to conducting an independent, comprehensive, and fair investigation."
An executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo appointed the attorney general as special prosecutor to oversee investigations into incidents where unarmed civilians die during interactions with police, or incidents where there is significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous.
Vassell's aunt, Nora Ford, told Eyewitness News that she is outraged over the shooting.
"I feel like I could kill them myself," Ford said. "That's how angry I am. They took one of my family."
The incident happened on Wednesday at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue just before 5 p.m.
According to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, police received 911 calls about a man pointing what was described as a silver firearm at people on the street.
"The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform," Monahan said.
Four officers discharged their weapons, firing a total of 10 shots and striking the suspect. The object the man was holding turned out to be a pipe with some sort of knob on the end of it, Monahan said, adding that the police account of the events was corroborated by videos from the scene.
The NYPD released a photo of the pipe:
"This was not an EDP call, this was not an emotionally disturbed call, this was a call of a man pointing what 911 calls people felt was a gun at people on the street," Monahan said. "When we encounter him, he turns with what appears to be a gun at the officers. We have to stay straight to the facts of this incident today."
Dozens of police cars converged on the area and a crowd of about 200 people gathered around the cordoned-off intersection, said 33-year-old resident Shaya Tenenbaum, who added that a few people in the crowd shouted at police.
"The cops came and they see my uncle, and they shot him seven times," Vassell's niece, Kyla Grant, said.
A police officer suffered minor injuries.
Watch the NYPD press conference on the shooting:
Following the shooting, there was a hostile crowd at the scene.
"I seen the police car (come) in, police jump out and pop, pop, pop, pop," one witness said. "They didn't say 'freeze,' 'stop,' do anything, 'put your hands up,' nothing. Straight gunfire come out the gun."
People in the area say Vassell was a fixture in the neighborhood, known to be mentally ill but generally harmless.
The shooting comes after the police killing of an unarmed black man on March 18 in Sacramento, California, sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.
Stephon Clark, 22, was shot by officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Police said they thought he had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone.
In a private autopsy commissioned by Clark's family, prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu announced that Clark was hit by eight bullets - six in the back, one in the neck and one in the thigh - and took three to 10 minutes to die. Police waited about five minutes before rendering medical aid.
