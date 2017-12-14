New York doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill

ROCHESTER, New York --
A New York doctor is accused of causing his girlfriend to lose her baby by spiking her drink with an abortion pill.

Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, Virginia, for a new job when he learned from Fiske that she was pregnant.

"He didn't want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion which I didn't want to do," Fiske said. "I felt very betrayed and devastated."

Fiske says she was 17 weeks pregnant when she went to Virginia to visit Imran to plan how they would raise the child. And that's when she says he poisoned her.

"When I was drinking my tea in the evening, I got to the bottom of the cup, there was a gritty substance in there. When I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up," she told WROC-TV.

Just a few hours later Fiske started having contractions.

"He immediately started crying and said that he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did," Fiske said.

She was rushed to Virginia Hospital Center where she went into labor and lost her baby boy. Fiske says tests showed the abortion pill Misoprostol was found in her system.

"According to the nurse at the hospital it's 200 milligrams to induce labor. So he gave me 800," Fiske alleged.

Imran was taken into custody. According to court documents, Imran was charged with cause of abortion and premeditated killing of a fetus of another. Fiske says she last saw Imran when she testified in court back in June. There, she says, she began to find some closure.

Fiske said, "It was very empowering for me to face him and say what he had done. And look him in the face while I said that."

Imran's trial was supposed to begin this week but court documents state that more charges have been added. His trial is now scheduled for March 12, 2018.
