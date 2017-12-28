INMATES

NYC has fewer than 9,000 jail inmates for first time in 35 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on how New York City has fewer than 9,000 jail inmates for first time in 35 years.

NEW YORK --
New York City says its jail population is below 9,000 for the first time since 1982, and officials are hailing the drop as a step toward closing the notorious Rikers Island jail complex.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the city is on track for a daily average jail population in December of about 8,980 people.

Crime has been falling for years in the nation's largest city. Officials also reduced detention for people charged with low-level crimes and took other steps to trim the numbers awaiting trial and serving sentences in its jails.

Most are at Rikers, where violence, mismanagement and corruption have come under scrutiny in recent years.

The Democratic mayor has said he wants to close Rikers eventually and instead build new, smaller jails and expand existing ones.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rikers islandjailinmatesRikers IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
INMATES
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
15 Rikers inmates charged in Correction captain's beating
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 before attacking officer
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
More inmates
Top Stories
Man in custody in connection with woman's stairwell death
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Manhattan bar
1 teen killed, another shot after large fight at party center
5 arrests after 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
Emergency repairs on NJ Turnpike making for nightmare commute
Woman charged with stealing dog from shelter on Christmas Eve
Police: Kids among 4 dead in act of 'savagery' in upstate NY
Polar bear at Bronx Zoo named Tundra dies
Show More
Bitter cold causing problems on LIRR, NJ Transit
Water main break disrupts water service for all of Bayonne
Fire burns through house in Queens Village
Video: Woman goes to store for soda, gives birth to baby boy
Passengers rescued after ferry stuck on sandbar
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Man in custody in connection with woman's stairwell death
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting outside Manhattan bar
MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River
More Video