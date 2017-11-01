Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide after two people were shot in front of 62 Cooper Square in the East Village Wednesday morning.The incident happened at 7:55 a.m., when authorities say a 62-year-old man walked up to his 56-year-old girlfriend and shot her in the chest. He then shot himself in the head, according to officials.Both were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.Cooper Union released a statement saying they don't believe the shooting involved any members of the Cooper Union community.