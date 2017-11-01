NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street in East Village

Adam A. Stephan
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide after two people were shot in front of 62 Cooper Square in the East Village Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 7:55 a.m., when authorities say a 62-year-old man walked up to his 56-year-old girlfriend and shot her in the chest. He then shot himself in the head, according to officials.

Both were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Cooper Union released a statement saying they don't believe the shooting involved any members of the Cooper Union community.
