MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia was honored in Midtown Thursday after being assassinated on the job by an emotionally disturbed man last month in the Bronx.
The event was organized by 'Operation Conversation - Cops and Kids,' a group that brings teens and officers together. The group's 'All-Stars Project' honored Familia's life, work and contributions to the New York community.
Familia was shot and killed on July 5th while sitting in an NYPD vehicle by a man with a history of mental illness.