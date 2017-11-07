EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --NYPD detectives are digging in the backyard of a Brooklyn home after law enforcement officials received a tip about a buried body Tuesday.
The search for the body is happening near Bradford Street and New Lots Avenue in the East New York section.
A tip came into the FBI from a person claiming to witness a body being buried there sometime in the past.
The NYPD will dig and determine if there is a body in the backyard. They have already brought in dogs to detect a scent.
