NYPD detectives are digging in the backyard of a Brooklyn home after law enforcement officials received a tip about a buried body Tuesday.The search for the body is happening near Bradford Street and New Lots Avenue in the East New York section.A tip came into the FBI from a person claiming to witness a body being buried there sometime in the past.The NYPD will dig and determine if there is a body in the backyard. They have already brought in dogs to detect a scent.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.