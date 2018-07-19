Police investigating Muslim street vendor attack in Manhattan as hate crime

EMBED </>More Videos

A Muslim street vendor spoke out on Thursday about being attacked while working in Lower Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
An advocacy group is calling for change after a Muslim street vendor was attacked last Thursday in Manhattan.

Police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime as the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spoke out about the attack on Thursday.

During a press conference, the group, along with other advocates and street vendors, called upon the NYPD to do more to protect street vendors and stop anti-Muslim crimes.

Hassane Elbaz says the attacker sneaked up behind him while he was working at his food cart and then dragged him out into the street and began hitting him while yelling anti-Muslim slurs.

According to the food vendor, the man had been harassing him for several days.

The victim suffered bruises all over his body, along with injuries to his arm and knee.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimehate crime investigationmuslimsLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News