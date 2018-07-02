The NYPD is conducting an investigation into whether officers acted appropriately following a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.The family of the man shot dead during a fight is furious after learning two officers didn't get out of their patrol car when they responded to a separate 911 call nearby The two officers are now suspended.The shooting happened on a sidewalk early Saturday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant.44-year-old Robert Fason was found a few blocks away. His family is now saying had those two officers gotten out of their patrol car to investigate, they could have saved him."These officers didn't care," said the victim's brother, Lee Fason. Along with his sister-in-law and family, he is demanding justice for his younger brother Robert."They should be fired, no one should be worried that two police officers are going to do a half job," said Lee.They are angry as they hear the details from police that while Robert was laying on the street shot around the corner from Harvey Bar and Restaurant where he was attacked during a fight, two NYPD officers were responding to a 911 call."There was an individual who needed some assistance," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison. "Upon arrival the officers according to the investigation did not get out of their car. They called the job back as being 90 yellow which is unnecessary."Police say 90 minutes later another 911 call came for the same location and from the same caller.The question now is, had those two officers investigated the call, would the outcome have been different for Robert. The family thinks so."He could've been saved, he laid on the ground for 45 minutes," said Robert's wife Aloma Fason."My brother Robert was a good man, he wasn't like a street guy who gets into trouble," said the victim's brother Melvin Fason.But he did run into trouble. Police are now searching for three suspects who Robert's family says they recognize."I hope you guys get caught You took away precious cargo from my family," said Melvin. The family says they will be getting an attorney.The suspects fled the scene inside of a white two-door sedan northbound on Broadway, police said.----------