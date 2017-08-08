NYPD launches initiative to keep senior citizens safe

The NYPD is launching its Senior Safe program to teach elderly city residents how to protect themselves from crime.Officers hope to visit every senior center in the city to provide instructions on how to stay safe.During their visits, officers will give seniors anti-crime goodie bags filled with items including a personal safety alarm one can use in possible dangerous situations, and a pen to write checks that can't be counterfeited.The department has 20,000 alarms to distribute during this initial launch of the program, and hopes to expand the program.According to the NYPD, crimes against the elderly are a priority for the department.