NYPD will release body camera footage of Sunday's police-involved shooting of a man with a knife who stabbed himself in Hamilton Heights."We are going to definitely release it. We are looking to build trust within the city. i think its important for all New Yorkers to see the reality of what it takes to be a New York City cop," Commissioner O'Neill said.The incident happened on West 143rd Street after a call that an emotionally disturbed person was attempting suicide.The 27-year-old man had stabbed himself before officers arrived on the scene, officials said.When the elevator door opened, authorities say the man then charged at police, and then officers shot him in the leg.The man remains in the hospital for treatment of the gunshot and stabbing wounds.