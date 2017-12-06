NYPD: Upper East Side watch heist linked to 2016 smash and grab with hammer

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police believe a brazen daytime smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Manhattan watch boutique is linked to a similar incident last year.

Authorities say the bandit hit the A. Lange & Sohne store on Madison Avenue between East 66th and 67th streets around 11 a.m. Tuesday and got away with approximately 14 watches worth an estimated $700,000.

The suspect reportedly displayed a silver automatic handgun and smashed a display case inside the store before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD has now linked this robbery to a similar one at a Madison Avenue jewelry store in November of 2016, in which two suspects used a gun and claw hammer to smash several display cases inside the Jaeger-LeCoultre jewelry store. The suspects stole five watches valued at more than $300,000.

Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
jewelryrobberyjewelry theftNew York CityManhattanUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
'Arrest murder bush'? Sign interpreter delivers gibberish
Show More
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos