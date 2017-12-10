An off-duty police officer was attacked early Sunday inside a parking garage in The Bronx.Police say the officer was arguing with a group of men when they began beating him, then took off with his gun.Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Carter Avenue in the Mount Hope section.The victim was taken to the hopsital with minor injuries.One person is now in police custody.Police are still looking for more suspects and the officer's weapon.----------