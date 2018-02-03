  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Off-duty officer hospitalized after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brooklyn

Joe Torres has more on an off-duty offier who was hospitalized after shooting himself in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was hospitalized Saturday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer was in a private car in Brooklyn when he shot himself in the chest.

Police responded at about 11 a.m. to the vicinity of Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street in Williamsburg and found the officer in the front passenger seat of a Honda Accord, according to the NYPD.

The officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is listed in stable condition. His identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet clear.
