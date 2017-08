An active investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Essex County, New Jersey, Friday morning.The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Greenbrook Drive in Bloomfield.Bloomfield police PIO Ralph Moratti confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting, but said no other details were being released at the time.There's no word yet if anyone was hurt.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.