Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods

A police officer shot a suspect with a knife inside Whole Foods in Harlem.Officials say the uniformed officer was lunged at by the knife-wielding man on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 8:30 Saturday night. A police officer then shot the suspect one time in the torso.The officer is okay and the suspect is expected to survive.A person inside Whole Foods suffered a medical episode and was taken away by ambulance.The 911 call was made by Whole Foods.----------