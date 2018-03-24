Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --A police officer shot a suspect with a knife inside Whole Foods in Harlem.
Officials say the uniformed officer was lunged at by the knife-wielding man on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue just before 8:30 Saturday night. A police officer then shot the suspect one time in the torso.
The officer is okay and the suspect is expected to survive.
A person inside Whole Foods suffered a medical episode and was taken away by ambulance.
The 911 call was made by Whole Foods.
