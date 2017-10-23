Opening statements to begin in trial of NYPD officer charged in apparent Brooklyn road rage shooting

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of an NYPD officer accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent case of road rage.

Surveillance video appears to show off-duty officer Wayne Isaacs shooting Delrawn Small as he approached his car in East New York in July 2016.

This is the first trial prosecuted by the New York Attorney General, who was appointed as special prosecutor in an executive order signed by the Governor for cases where unarmed civilians are killed by police officers.

Isaacs is charged with second-degree murder.

He was a police officer in the 79th Precinct.

Authorities believe the officer and victim, a father of three, may have been engaged in a road rage incident for several blocks.

Isaacs faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
