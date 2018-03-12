Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pedestrian was fatally struck, possibly while on his way to work, in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The 50-year-old man was hit at the intersection of Grand Street and Metropolitan Avenue in the East Williamsburg section just after 4 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital. He works in the area.

The vehicle fled the scene. Police did not immediately have a description and no arrests have been made.

